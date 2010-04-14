Ericsson CEO: 50 billion connections 2020

Ericsson's President and CEO Hans Vestberg talked about growth opportunities in the industry and repeated company's vision of 50 billion connections by 2020 during the annual general meeting of shareholders in

Stockholm.

Today we already see laptops and advanced handsets connected, but in the future everything that will be benefit from being connected will be connected, Vestberg said.



As an example of connected devices, Vestberg was joined on stage by Peter Håkansson, research engineer, who showed real life mobile health applications. Håkansson showed how heart monitoring can be done remotely over the mobile networks and explained the benefits for both patients and society.



Another growth opportunity Vestberg highlighted is the media industry. In 2009, Ericsson signed an agreement with TV4 Group to operate it nationwide playout service.



Vestberg also stressed the importance to further develop Ericsson's technology leadership. With 18,300 R&D engineers, Ericsson recently achieved a number of industry firsts, such as live demo 4G/LTE of 1 gigabyte per second, fastest microwave backhaul with 2,5 gigabytes, demo of 84 Mbps HSPA.