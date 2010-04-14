Kimball Jasper facility achieves aerospace certification

Kimball Electronics has announced that the company's Indiana production facility has met all the necessary requirements for AS9100 registration.

The new aerospace certification adds to the Jasper facility's services and capabilities to better serve the mission critical standards of military and commercial aerospace customers.



AS9100 is an enhancement of the ISO9001 certification developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group with added focus on more rigorous requirements and expectations from the aerospace industry. AS9100 certification guidelines apply to design, new product introductions (NPI), manufacturing processes, and repair services for customers within the aerospace industry.