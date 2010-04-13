PCB | April 13, 2010
Rohde & Schwarz sets up SMT production unit in CZ
Germany based Rohde & Schwarz has sets up a new SMT production unit in Vimperk, Czech Republic, investing in new machinery from Juki.
In late 2009 Rohde & Schwarz Závod Vimperk expanded their production facilities with a completely new SMT line. The investment covered not only 5 Juki assemblers (4 KE-2070 High-Speed Chip Shooters, 1 KE-2080 High-Speed Flexible Mounter, 1 TR6 Matrix Tray Changer and the intelligent feeder setup system “Batch Traceability“),but also a printer, a cleaning unit, an oven, an AOI system as well as a fully automatic warehousing system.
With the installation of this new SMT production line Rohde & Schwarz can realise the complete process chain of complex "high mix/low volume" projects in Vimperk and can thus meet the high customer demands for the shortest delivery times.
With the support from the Memmingen (DE) headquarters, the new SMT production line could be operated by the local staff of the Vimperk plan right from the start. After a training course at the Juki training centre in Nuremberg and an installation and start-up support time of only two weeks the line, with its 5 new JUKI assemblers, could smoothly take up production,.
Rohde & Schwarz Závod Vimperk (CZ) was founded in 2001 as a manufacturing plant for the multinational Rohde & Schwarz group, employing roughly 400 staff.
The production is certified under DIN EN ISO 9001 and 14001 and is characterised by an outstanding quality management and comprehensive environmental protection measures.
