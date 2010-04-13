Note producing for Axell Wireless in Estonia

After an extensive evaluation process, Note UK has been appointed as a supplier of a range of RF-based PCB assemblies.

Note’s appointment paves the way for continued partnership on future products.



Note’s Nearsourcing strategy enables all customer interface and relationships to be managed through its UK facility in Stonehouse, UK, whilst offering Axell Wireless competitive advantage in manufacturing through one of its Industrial Plants. The PCBAs will be produced at Note’s facility in Estonia.



“Our main priority was to select a supplier that satisfies our requirements for supply chain flexibility, high-quality products and logistics management”, commented Ronnie Hamilton, Axell Wireless’ Operations Director, “Note has the overall technology to cope with our products, plus good working practice that gives Axell Wireless confidence that its demand for high-quality products will be consistently maintained. The fact that Note UK has the ability to manage and supply product seamlessly through its Estonian factory is a plus.”



“We’re delighted and really proud that Axell Wireless has selected Note as a supplier after this extensive evaluation. They represent our primary target group in the high mix/low volume segment and we now look forward to showing our strengths in production, quality and logistics”, said Kevin Heath, Note UK’s CEO.