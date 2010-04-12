Limtronik decides for Goepel’s AXI System

The German contract manufacturer Limtronik has decided on Goepel electronic’s Automated X-Ray Inspection system OptiCon X-Line 3D for enhanced quality assurance of its products.

In addition to the system’s test speed, the critical factors in favour of this decision were the in-line ability and 3D functionality of the AXI machine. Moreover, as far as future innovations and service are concerned, Limtronik decided for an AXI direct from an OEM instead of via a distributor to ensure long term support.



The OptiCon X-Line 3D will be utilised for PCBs, on which components are mounted coincidingly above the other, what makes a real 3D inspection is necessary. Additionally, µBGA ICs can be safely inspection with the AXI system.