Foxconn breaks silence about staff death cases

Foxconn is planning to hold a press conferens with regards to the six death cases this year at the factory in China.

Foxconn's Media Officer Liu Kun told Peoples Daily that Foxconn has a complete and transparent mechanism in place to respond to emergencies. This policy includes assistance to family members, cooperation with police and communication with the media and the public.



To Foxconn, taking an active approach to dealing with each emergency is the bottom line, Liu said. Foxconn did not disclose the cause of death of some employees out of respect for the deceased and their families, according to Peoples Daily.