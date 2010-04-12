KapschComponents invests in Viscom inspection

Austria based KapschComponents KG has invested in an AXI inspection X7056 from Viscom.

The Kapsch Group located in Vienna, Austria is well-known for its major toll projects they have developed and realized in Austria, and then in other countries. Kapsch has invested in the X7056 inspection solution from Viscom after extensive testing.



The X-ray inspection came into play to seek out solder defects on the BGAs, QFNs and FlipChips and the ground planes (e.g. on TO220 and also QFN components) - in other words, all solder defects which could not be detected with the AOI. "This combination permits a very high PCB throughput at optimal inspection depth to be attained, even when the circuits are extremely complex," says Stefan Punkenhofer. He continues: "The advantage with this inline solution is that circuit boards we used to inspect on an AOI and then had to transfer to X-ray for additional inspection are now inspected in just one step; the significant advantages here are obvious."



Illustration Caption:

The inspection system X7056 in the production area L-r: Stefan Kessler, Viscom representative to Austria (Stepan Gesellschaft m.b.H.), Stefan Punkenhofer, Stefan Denk (Kapsch Components KG)