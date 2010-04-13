PCB world market outlook

Walt Custer from Custer Consulting Group last week highlighted the status of the global printed circuit board industry.

Walt Custer delivered his annual business outlook for the global electronics industry during IPC Apex Expo in Las Vegas last week which evertiq attended. One of his highlights was the current state of the global PCB industry. The regional PCB shipments around the globe are all moving in to positive territory led by the Chinese market.The PCB business in China is now very strong. Several makers are predicting 15-20% revenue growth, some even 30%.Laminate prices have gone up 10-20% depending on the types and the quantity. Glass cloth is in shortage because of sudden surge of demand and "simultaneous" shut-downs of several furnaces, which will be out of commission for at least three months. Glass cloth makers are at the steering wheel and copper foil price is also going up. Price of essential materials for epoxy resin went up as well. Further price increase of laminates is expected in April-May period, according to comments from Wuxi, China, that Walt Custer presented.Source: Custer Consulting Group