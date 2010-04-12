Foxconn to produce 8.9 inch BlackBerry tablet for RIM'?

According to a new report, RIM will release an 8,9 inch BlackBerry tablet which is expected to reach the market before Christmas this year.

The product will be released in limited quantities. According to the website CrackBerry EMS provider Foxconn has received an order for the RIM tablet. The shipment is targeted for late Q3 or early Q4 this year, reports Geek.com.



According to Geek.com three sources in the Asian component chain have already confirmed this information.