27% EMS companies likely to add capacity this year

Almost one third of the US based EMS providers will very likely add production equipment capacity this year, according to an IPC study Evertiq came across.

US based electronics industry trade organization IPC has collected information from the US EMS industry of how its equipment purchase for 2010 would be.



IPC in January questioned a number of US based EMS providers if they were going to invest in electronics assembly equipment during 2010. 46% would possibly invest, 27% very likely, 6% definitely, and 21% will not add capacity this year.



Inspection equipment is what these EMS providers most probably are going to invest in during 2010. This is followed by pick and place equipment, according to IPC.