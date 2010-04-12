European chip sales slightly down from January

WSTS reported on April 4th that the European semiconductor market surge continued in February. Sales on the European semiconductor market increased by 36.5% in February compared to the same month in 2009 on a three month average basis.

For the first time since 2000, February semiconductor sales in Europe measured in Euro are above the January billings (on a three month average basis). February sales in Europe were slightly lower than in January on a three month average basis, in line with traditional seasonal behaviours.In Europe, positive growth rates were observed in discretes, optoelectronics and total analog devices, whereas slower sales were reported in the memory market.Overall, European semiconductor sales in February 2010 amounted to USD 2,876 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 36.5% compared to the same month last year. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 40.1% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.The exchange rate imbalance of the Euro compared to the US dollar has changed significantly its impact on the European sales picture in the recent months. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2,025 billion in February 2010, up 1.0% on the previous month and up 26.5% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 31.1% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February 2010 were USD 22,037 billion, down 1.3% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 56.2% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 61.1%.