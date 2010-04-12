Sami Mykkänen

Incap: ‘Towards profitable growth’

“Incap’s greatest growth potential lies in the Asian market. We are already active in India as our plant in Tumkur is starting its third year of operation”, states Incap’s CEO and President Sami Mykkänen.

In addition to India, the Finland-based EMS-provider is considering the possibility of expanding into China. Here, the company is currently engaged in a procurement and sales co-operation with a local partner.



“Visibility in the market in 2010 is very limited. According to our estimate, our revenue in 2010 will exceed the previous year's level and our operating result (EBIT) will be clearly higher than in 2009”, Sami Mykkänen concludes.