Hayes Control Systems becomes Beckhoff Automation

Stephen Hayes / Kai Ristau

Beckhoff has been present in Great Britain since 1994 – represented exclusively by Hayes Control Systems. In order to further expand Beckhoff’s commitment in the British market, Hayes Control Systems has now been taken over by Beckhoff and renamed Beckhoff Automation Ltd.

The headquarters of the new branch are situated to the west of London in Henley-on-Thames. Stephen Hayes, founder of Hayes Control Systems, was named managing director of the new Beckhoff branch. The entire 13-strong team was taken over, so that technical skills and close customer contacts are retained.With the takeover of the British Beckhoff representative office, Beckhoff has set the course to intensify its activities in the British and Irish markets and to expand its position. “Great Britain and Ireland are strategically important markets for us, since many international companies have their headquarters and make global decisions here. Therefore it is important for us to be present locally with a Beckhoff team,” explains Kai Ristau, International Sales Manager at Beckhoff Automation.Stephen Hayes (Founder of Hayes Control Systems) and Kai Ristau (International Sales Manager at Beckhoff Automation)“Based on the good business development of Hayes Control Systems in recent years, we see added growth potential by expanding our sales in Great Britain and Ireland. Our marketing strategy is to concentrate on areas in which we can offer our customers decisive benefits with our technical innovations,” says Stephen Hayes, Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd., explaining the plans. In addition, Beckhoff will focus on new fields of business such as renewable energies, Scientific Automation and drives.