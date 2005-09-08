Linear acquires Imerge

The US based radio frequency product specialist Linear acquires Imerge to enhance its home technology group and to strengthen its presence in Europe.

"Imerge is an excellent fit for our Home Technology Group. It gives us some new technologies and sales channels and of course it is a strong corporate brand and has solid product brands in the European market. We plan to help Imerge build on its successes", said, Grant D. Rummell, Linear Chairman.