Scanfil's turnover down 16% sequentially

Turnover of Finland-based EMS-provider Scanfil for the 1Q/2010 will remain below the turnover level of the 4Q/2009, despite of recovery in demand in the end of the quarter.

The turnover of the first quarter is estimated to be EUR 40.5 million, a decline of 15.8% compared to the last quarter of 2009. Operating profit is estimated to decline from the level of 4Q/2009, but will be clearly positive. The turnover of the fourth quarter of 2009 was EUR 48.1 million and operating profit was EUR 2.6 million.



Scanfil still expects its turnover in 2010 to slightly increase from the level of 2009. However, market predictability is still too poor for trustworthy forecasts on the market development of the contract manufacturing business during the current year, a statement reads.