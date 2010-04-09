Note to manufacture for Crem in China

Crem International has selected Swedish EMS-provider Note to supply the control electronics for their coffee machines. Production has begun at Note’s factory in Tangxia, China.

"For us it was important to find a provider that fits our volumes and sees us as a preferred customer", says Mikael By, responsible for production, sourcing and development at Crem International.



"But the most important of all is that the products keep their high quality. Electronics are a key component of our machines. An error can cost a lot when you have to send out a service engineer. With Note we have found a perfect match, because we have good contact with their facility in Tangxia. We also get support from their facility in Torsby (Sweden) when we need it."



"We are delighted to have received the confidence to manufacture such a strategically important part of the Crem's products," said Göran Jansson, Acting President and CEO of Note.