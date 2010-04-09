Digi-Key continues aggressive hiring

The electronic components distributor Digi-Key anticipates hiring 400+ employees in 2010 to maintain pace with it business growth following a global economic downturn.

Since the beginning of the year, Digi-Key has added 104 new employees and currently employs 2,090 people. The company anticipates those numbers will continue to increase throughout 2010.



"We expect 2010 to be one of the top hiring years in the history of the company," said Rick Trontvet, Digi-Key's vice president of human resources. "Our goal is to add enough people this year to keep pace with rapidly rising sales brought on by a number of key Digi-Key initiatives that are gaining traction and by a very strong electronics market."



Steve Tsukichi, Digi-Key's vice president of strategic operations, said the increase in Digi-Key's sales is due in part to the recovery of the global economy and increased expansion of global markets. "We are a global company and international sales are increasing dramatically. Another driving factor for sales growth is the addition of new suppliers and new product from existing suppliers to increase our product offering, which allows us to appeal to a broader customer base", he said.



January and February were record sales months for Digi-Key. "The growth Digi-Key has experienced in the past few months is a strong indicator of Digi-Key's future. We have increased the numbers in our workforce to meet the increasing demand for quality electronic products," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key's president and COO.



"With increasing sales, we are recruiting talented people to fulfill the various needs of our business. We are confident we will increase the number of career opportunities available at Digi-Key throughout the rest of the year and continue providing the outstanding service our customers deserve and have come to expect."