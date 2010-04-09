Hymer France closed down

The French subsidiary of German Hymer AG will be liquidated. The court in Mulhouse has decided on the immediate closure of the facility (March 31, 2010).

The French subsidiary of German caravan producer Hymer, based in Cernay, went into liquidation at the end of march 2010. The production facility will be closed immediately, resulting in the loss of 190 jobs.



Liquidation proceedings were already initiated in November 2009 by the German parent company, stating a drop in orders as the main reason. The facility has been run, until now, by the insolvency administrator. The production will be transferred to the company's production unit in Bad Waldsee (Germany).