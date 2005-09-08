Nordic company recieves order on satellite equipment

According to Swedish public service radio "Sveriges Radio", Saab Ericsson Space in Gothenburg, in the Western of Sweden, has recieved two new order on satellite equipment and thereby two new customers.

English Surrey Satellite Technology has ordered ten round-beaming antennas for its Rapideye-satellites and Lockheed Martin in the US has ordered two radiorecievers for a Japaneese TV-satellite.



The value of the two orders is according to Sveriges Radio about 210 000 EUR each.