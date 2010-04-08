Siplace & Hilpert electronics cooperate in Switzerland

To further increase its activities in Switzerland, the global Siplace team of Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG has signed a cooperation agreement with Hilpert electronics AG that will take effect on May 1 of this year.

Hilpert electronics AG was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baden-Dättwil in Switzerland. The company will handle Siplace’s sales and services in the future. As a result of the negotiations, Erich Harlacher and Oliver Braunbock, Siplace’s sales and service managers for Switzerland, will join Hilpert electronics in order to provide Swiss electronics manufacturers with even more direct and comprehensive service and support.Ralph Pötter, head of the global Siplace sales organization, is highly pleased with the new arrangement: "Switzerland has been characterized for many years by very close and highly successful customer relationships. Thanks to the partnership with Hilpert, we will now be able to respond even better to the manufacturing-related requests and needs of our customers. And the continued presence of our long-term experts Erich Harlacher and Oliver Braunbock will ensure the kind of service that is so important for us and our customers.Ruedi Ryser, president of Hilpert electronics: "For me, the cooperation with the global Siplace team is a dream come true. Both the Siplace equipment and the global Siplace team represent the benchmark for the entire SMT industry. I am proud to become a member of this team and to be able to implement the Siplace values in Switzerland together with Erich and Oliver and the long-term Siplace customers. I am confident that together we will be able to set new standards in the Swiss electronics manufacturing market."(from left) Ruedi Ryser, president of Hilpert electronics, Erich Harlacher, Siplace sales director Schweiz and Ralph Pötter, head of the global Siplace sales organisation, are certain: "Siplace customers will benefit from even more comprehensive and advanced manufacturing solutions as a result of the partnership between Hilpert electronics and the Siplace team