Elcoteq: highest headcount in Europe

Elcoteq—according to MMI one of the Top10 EMS-providers in the world in 2009—has production facilities on 3 continents. Surprisingly, the biggest headcount happens to be in Europe.

“All the high-volume manufacturing factories are in low-cost countries. The availability of skilled labour is good in these areas and they are also competitive in terms of cost”, the company stated in their finance report for 2009.Of all manufacturing facilities, Pécs in Hungary has the highest number of employees with 3'596. The other European facility—located in Tallinn (Estonia)—comes with a modest 165 staff. Furthermore, the EMS-provider also operated offices, etc. in Finland (Salo, Espoo), Luxembourg, Russia (St. Petersburg), Sweden (Kista) and Switzerland (Zug).Next in line is the Americas with a total headcount of 3'497. Manufacturing locations are based in Mexico—Monterrey has 1'467 employees and Juarez has 1'134 staff—and in Brazil (Manaus with 861 employees). Additional to that Elcoteq also operates out of Dallas (USA).Last, but not least comes Asia-Pacific with an overall headcount of 2'664. High-volume production is located in China—Beijing with 1'406 employees and Dongguan with 609. The EMS-provider also operates a manufacturing facility in India; Bangalore has 583 staff. Other locations can be found in China (Shenzhen and Hong Kong), Japan (Tokyo) and Korea (Seoul).