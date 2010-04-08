Avnet completes acquisition of Servodata HP Division

Avnet has completed its acquisition of the HP Division of the value-added distributor Servodata a.s. in the Czech Republic.

The HP Division will now be integrated into the operations of value-added solutions distributor Avnet Technology Solutions, which is an operating group of Avnet, Inc. Avnet Technology Solutions' global presence enables its business partners to enter new geographies and more efficiently capitalize on international business opportunities.



"We are dedicated to accelerating the success of Avnet's customers and suppliers by investing in long-term, profitable, shared growth opportunities. With the acquisition of Servodata's HP Division in the Czech Republic, we are able to provide a broader product offering of HP servers, storage systems, software and services and additional technical expertise enabling Avnet's reseller partners in the local market to expand their value and grow faster," said Dick Borsboom, president of Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA.