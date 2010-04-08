Dell: please, no comparison with iPad

Neeraj Choubey, general manager of Dell’s tablet division, said that the company would not be chasing market and that the new tablet should not be compared to Apple's iPad.

The US-based PC manufacturer Dell is planning to launch a small tablet during the next 3 to 6 months. Dell has stayed clear of Apple’s iPad launch as to “not be too closely associated with the device".



“We would be in the market at the same time, but we didn’t want the comparison. We’re not going to get distracted by what’s going on in the market, we’ll definitely see the competition, recognize it, give credit where it’s due, but we’re not going to chase markets”, Neeraj Choubey, general manager of Dell’s tablet division is cited in a Reuters article.



At 5 inches, the new—yet unnamed—Dell tablet is barely half the size of the Apple iPad.