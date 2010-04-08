Acer supplies Central Bank of Russia

Taiwan-based Acer has been selected to supply regional office of the Central Bank of Russia.

The Central Bank of Russia has selected 7 products—the Acer TM5730G & Acer TM8472G, LCD monitors, Veriton S480G—from the Taiwan-based manufacturer Acer; to be shipped to the bank's regional offices during 2010, reports DigiTimes. Acer has apparently won a tender held by the bank's IT department.