Sanmina-SCI deploys Aegis Software globally

Aegis Software has been selected as the global manufacturing process software for EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI.

While the business agreement for this selection was completed over a year ago, Aegis and Sanmina-SCI chose to wait to make this announcement until the successful deployment of the platform in the majority of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) facilities across Sanmina-SCI’s enterprise.



Aegis was chosen after a year-long evaluation of competitive software offerings conducted in real-world trials within Sanmina-SCI’s Guadalajara, Mexico facility. This evaluation rated ease of use, reliability, the vendor’s deployment capabilities, and programming capability for Sanmina-SCI’s placement, assembly, process, and inspection equipment vendors and models.



"A manufacturing enterprise of Sanmina-SCI’s scale receives great quantities and varieties of incoming data sets from our customers. World-class service means rapidly transforming that data into a fully prepared process while supporting an incredible range of data and machine types. Aegis delivered the simplicity, reliability, and breadth of support we required for a smooth rollout across many of our PCBA facilities," said Philippe Mathevon, Vice President of Sanmina-SCI’s Enterprise IT Services.



"Aegis is honored to have been selected by Sanmina-SCI as their manufacturing software platform. In fact, the mutual decision to wait to announce the selection until the deployment was broadly successful shows that Sanmina-SCI is fully aware that many large scale IT system deployments don’t deliver the benefits or deployment efficiency promised," commented Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software.