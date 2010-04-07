Sumida Lehesten adds equipment in Romania

Germany-based EMS-provider Sumida Lehesten GmbH expands its manufacturing capacity in its facility in Jimbolia (Romania) and has invested in a Genesis Platform Solution from Universal Instruments.

This new purchase expands the production capacity of the EMS-provider and provides the company the capability to place 01005 components to the largest components without speed reduction. The new Genesis Platform solution will be used for low-volume/high mixed to high volume, as well as specialized post – SMT Processing requiring unique tooling and software solution, a statement reads.



"We value not only Universals technology expertise but also their ability to support us globally.“ says Oliver Behrendt Managing Director Sumida Lehesten GmbH.



Norbert Rödel, the Senior Director Engineering of Sumida Lehesten GmbH, pointed out: „We are proud that we could establish this partnership with Universal Instruments, since our intention was a long-term cooperation with a reliable partner for the continuous improvement of our SMED technology.”