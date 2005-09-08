Electronics Production | September 08, 2005
Emrise recieves $750,000 Contract from BAE Systems
Emrise Corporation announced that its XCEL Power Systems Ltd. subsidiary, located in England, has secured an initial order for new power supplies for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from BAE Systems, Electronic Warfare (EW) Division.
The initial order is in excess of $750,000. Shipments have begun and are expected to be completed during the third quarter of this calendar year.
The contract is for the production of power conditioning modules for BAE Systems' Towed Decoy equipment, and follows the successful completion of a development program between the two companies. The decoy equipment forms part of an upgraded Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) suite of Electronic Warfare products for the Eurofighter Typhoon, and will be subjected to some of the most demanding environmental conditions when deployed during operations. Production deliveries are for incorporation into 120 aircraft that are part of the first tranche of the Eurofighter program.
Commenting on the contract, Richard Weller, General Manager of XCEL Power Systems Ltd., stated "We are pleased to have been involved with the development of multiple power supply products for the Eurofighter. This is the fourth design completed by XCEL for this aircraft. The environmental specifications for this product impose some of the harshest vibration specifications we have seen for any application and I am delighted to say that the XCEL design has been successfully tested, trialed and brought into production - both on time, and within cost expectations."
Carmine T. Oliva, Chairman, President and CEO of EMRISE commented, "The Eurofighter Typhoon program is an important component of EMRISE's revenue goals for both 2005 and beyond. With production on the first tranche of aircraft coming to a close, we now look to order flow supporting the second tranche of production where the quantity of the aircraft to be built is 236; almost double that of the first tranche. This program offers a long-term revenue opportunity as we continue to support both existing products and future enhancements to the DASS suite and other systems, thereby confirming our position as a key supplier to the military European Avionics industry."
