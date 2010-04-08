H3C add new Genesis Platform Line

H3C Technologies has purchased an additional Genesis Platform production line from Universal Instruments.

The new line will be configured similar to H3C’s existing Genesis line and used to build the company’s most complex products, a press release states. The decision to purchase the Universal equipment was based on the success of the initial Genesis line in building these same products.



In 2004, H3C purchased its first Universal equipment in the form of a Genesis GC-60D, GC-60D, GI-14D production line. The versatility of the Genesis Platform to excel in high-volume or high-mix environments, in combination with its unique attributes such as large board capability, made it the right choice for H3C’s high-end production requirements.



“We’ve been very happy with our initial Universal Genesis line solution,” commented the H3C General Procurement Dept, which is in charge of SMT machine evaluation and purchasing. “While the machine’s capability and performance have been outstanding, it was the advantages such as the platform’s reliability, cost performance, changeover tools, and New Product Introduction (NPI) software that have really helped boost our productivity,” continued the team. “Universal’s solution-based approach also offered strong service and applications support to maximize our efficiency and output.”



With principal operations in Hangzhou, China, H3C employs 4,800 people worldwide.