Sanmina invests in Direct-Write-Lithography-System

The MLI-2027 direct-write lithography system from Maskless Lithography has been accepted by EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI after completing beta testing, validation and qualification for their San Jose, CA facility.

"The acceptance of this tool marks five years of development coming to fruition," stated Dr. Dan Meisburger, founder and CTO of Maskless Lithography. "In 2005, based upon our founding partners' experience in both lithography and metrology, we identified an opportunity to develop a lithography system that could deliver unrivalled value to the PCB market. We believe we have exceeded that initial vision and are now ready to share this tried and tested capability."



The MLI-2027 is a high throughput PCB production system. Based on its patented Gray Level Imaging (GLI) technology, the MLI-2027 offers high printing speed on conventional dry film resists with real-time distortion correction, a press release states.



"We are really impressed with Maskless' unique direct-write lithography tool," commented Mike Keri, Vice President of Operations for Sanmina-SCI. "The MLI-2027 has allowed us to meet highly challenging designs using conventional dry film resists at high yields and high throughput rates."