EDP Systems invests in AOI from Orpro Vision

EDP Systems, located in Livonia, Michigan, has invested in Orpro Vision’s Automated Optical Inspection solutions.

EDP Systems—Electronic Design Packaging Systems —selected Orpro Vision’s VT-S22 System, a legacy AOI system that had both its hardware and software upgraded. Ken Lunde, Regional Sales Manager for Orpro Vision, stated, “The success at EDP Systems demonstrates the effectiveness of Orpro Vision’s AOI is broad based, working effectively in dedicated, high volume lines, as well as it does in low volume lines that have a high mix of products.”



EDP Systems’ decision to go with Orpro Vision was based on the ease to integrate AOI into the assembly line. To compliment the in-line AOI they use off-line repair & verification with full barcode traceability in the board build process.



Richard Bezerko, President and Owner of EDP Systems, says “The most important aspect of the VT-S22 AOI for us is its line speed and inspection accuracy. The VT-S22 allows our SMT operators to assemble and inspect PCB’s faster than any other system we’ve used, without requiring additional personnel to operate the inspection system. This investment will pay for itself very quickly.”