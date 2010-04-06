Kitron Lithuania with IRIS certification

Due to new safety regulations in railway industry, and maintaining the strategically important customers, the Lithuania based Kitron UAB has successfully completed the Railway Industry Standard (IRIS) certification audit.

Mindaugas Sestokas, the Managing Director of Kitron UAB commented : "Our existing Quality Management system is already well advanced and ensures our high manufacturing standards for transportation industry. However the very successful last audit process was another proof of our competence."



Certificate was issued by the German body “DNV Zertifizierung und Umweltgutachter GmbH”, in Essen.