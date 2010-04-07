Etek Europe appoint new Operations Manager

Following the continued expansion of Etek Europe, they have just appointed Valerie Anderson as Operations Manager.

Valerie Anderson has 20 years proven experience of financial management within the commercial aviation industry, having worked at a senior level within BAE Systems (Operations) in the position of Finance Manager, a press release state.



"My time and experience at BAE have provided me with an invaluable understanding of corporate business and finance and now, ready for a new challenge, I am delighted to become part of Etek Europe, another energetic, driven company that strives to excel in all areas of business. I’m looking forward to a very busy and exciting 2010" says Ms Anderson.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of Etek Europe adds, "We are very pleased that Etek are now at a level where we can attract someone of Valerie’s quality to join our team. With a wealth of experience at all levels of corporate accounts, Valerie is already an invaluable asset to us."