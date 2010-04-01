Vitronics Soltec in distribution agreement with KMC in Turkey

Vitronics Soltec enters a new partnership agreement with KMC Grup Istanbul Turkey to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec reflow soldering equipment throughout Turkey.

The agreement became effective in March 2010. The agreement with KMC complements Vitronics Soltec’s existing relationship with Istanbul-based Esman Elektronik.



In making the announcement, Wim Schouten, Regional Sales Manager for Vitronics Soltec said, “This is an import step in building Vitronics Soltec’s presence in this territory. KMC offers a range of first-class products to the Turkish market, and boasts a skilled and enthusiastic team that’s focused on customer satisfaction. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with our reflow product line and the way we serve our customers. Vitronics Soltec’s growing reflow equipment business segment is well-positioned for expansion into the Turkish market, and we are looking forward to working with KMC in this partnership effort.”



Kadri Cürgül, Director of KMC Grup, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and Vitronics Soltec is a prime example.” KMC will be responsible for sales, service and spare parts for Vitronics Soltec reflow products, serviced from KMC office in Istanbul Turkey.