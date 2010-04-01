JJS Electronics with new appointment

JJS Electronics s.r.o. has appointed Ian Bird as European Business Development Manager. We will be responsible for supporting the growth of the company in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria.

The appointment is part of JJS’ strategy to grow the companies facility in Chomutov, Czech Republic, as it becomes the first choice EMS partner for OEMs looking for quality and cost effective manufacturing in the region, a statement reads.



Ian Bird, a British citizen and long-term resident of the Czech Republic, brings with him 17 years’ top management experience in Central Europe, particularly in the area of B2B sales and business development. Ian has worked previously in the financial, security and industrial sectors.



John Mayes, Group Managing Director, said “We are delighted to welcome Ian to our European Management Team, and we are certain that his experience and expertise will further develop our expanding customer base in the region.”



Commenting on his new role, Ian explains: ‘With the development of the capacity of the Chomutov facility I have joined JJS at a really exciting time. I am convinced that the seamless manufacturing capabilities between the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic will allow me to attract new clients who are looking to combine Western European expertise with a cost effective and quality Central European manufacturing base. The position is not only very exciting, but also a real opportunity for me to develop business in Central Europe!”