Solectron selects Visiprise

Solectron has selected Visiprise Manufacturing as the foundation for its global quality control system.

Solectron’s selection of Visiprise Manufacturing allows the company to replace numerous disparate systems and standardize on a single solution that supports its quality and Lean manufacturing initiatives for all worldwide manufacturing operations.



"After a comprehensive evaluation, Solectron concluded Visiprise Manufacturing can help us expand our quality control system by improving our compliance and enhancing our visibility into our manufacturing operations,” said Ajay Birla, vice president of Applications Global ITSS at Solectron. “We have worked with Visiprise since 1998 and have enjoyed a very successful, long-term partnership. Instrumental in the selection of Visiprise Manufacturing for global deployment was our belief that Visiprise could support our ongoing quality and Lean manufacturing initiatives."



Solectron will use Visiprise Manufacturing to manage and control worldwide manufacturing operations. "The initial deployment of Visiprise Manufacturing will be focused on data collection and non-conformance tracking,” said Birla. “Following our initial deployments, we plan to roll out Visiprise Quality Management, which will allow us to automate corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) as an integral part of our event management system. We believe one of the true values of Visiprise Manufacturing is the integration between their non-conformance tracking module and their CAPA module allowing us to manage these two areas with a single, integrated solution. We will build the interface between the quality control system and our ERP systems as required."



"We’ve built a very strong relationship with Solectron by working closely with them to understand their strategic objectives and to provide a platform that helps meet these objectives,” said Sean McCloskey, president and chief executive officer of Visiprise. “The global adoption of Visiprise Manufacturing is a true testimonial to how we can drive a solid return on investment for Solectron while together addressing quality and Lean strategies. We are excited that Solectron has chosen to continue its support of and investment in Visiprise solutions."