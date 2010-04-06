Paragon with new Group Director of Purchasing

The Paragon Electronics Group has appointed Murray Dilks as Group Director of Purchasing. In his new role he will be responsible for procurement across the group.

Mr Dilks has a broad background of business sectors including Automotive, Aerospace and Electronics and many years experience in Purchasing, Supply Chain and Operations Management. In previous roles he has managed global Procurement operations for a number of blue chip companies, a statement reads.



In addition, Mr Dilks holds Business Studies and MCIPS qualifications gained at Nottingham Trent University.



In the new role he says that “the growth of the Paragon group and the ever-increasing demands of its customers provide an exciting challenge and opportunity for the Purchasing and Supply Chain organisation and I am pleased to be an integral part of this and ongoing success of the Paragon Electronics Group of companies”.



Group Managing Director John Mayes, explains: “Murray will further enhance the Group senior management team by bringing a wealth of knowledge in Purchasing, Supply Chain and Operations Management. We’re delighted to welcome him to the Group and look forward to delivering an even better service as a result to our customers in the UK and beyond.”