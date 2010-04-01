Foxconn to hire in China

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to hire for its PC manufacturing factory in the Chongqing Xiyong Microelectronic Industrial Park in China.

Foxconn is reportedly set to hire a further 6'000 staff over the next half year for the facility, with plans to reach a total work force of about 10'000 next year, reports CENS.



The EMS-provider currently employs around 1'000 staff at the Chongqing facility, which manufactures PC for various customers. The company aims for an annual production output of 10 million notebook.