Flextronics: compensation to French employees

EMS-giant Flextronics was ordered to pay more than EUR 11 million in compensation to its former French employees in Châteaudun.

A French court ordered the Singapore-based EMS-provider to pay a total of more than EUR 11 million in compensation to former employees. It ruled that the 166 redundancies made by the electronics manufacturer—while shutting down the facility in 2008—were 'without real cause'.



The decision also carries a provisional execution order, French media reports. Flextronics is asked to pay the compensation—between EUR 20'000 and EUR 120'000—without delays. Flextronics's lawyer Jean-Christophe Gouret said he would appeal the decision.



On February 4, 2010, Flextronics already lost a case against 70 former executives, the reports continue.