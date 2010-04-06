Electronics Production | April 06, 2010
Escatec looks back on difficult year
As for many others too, EMS-provider Escatec is looking back on a difficult year 2009.Now, signs of recovery are showing and the order rates are picking up again.
"We had to take measures during 2009 to reduce cost in order to adjust to a lower order rate from our customers. In many cases, our customers' revenues are running 10% or even 40% or more down from the previous year. Fortunately we entered the crisis with a fairly healthy order book and several new customers in ramp-up stages, so whilst we did have a large drop in sales from 2008 to 2009, we did not suffer as deep a drop in sales as the EMS industry on average", explained Escatec's COO Markus Walther.
Nonetheless, the company had to implement 'some painful' restructuring including, retrenchments for the first time in its history in Switzerland and China. Escatec Switzerland was hardest hit by the recession. Various measures were taken, including work-time reduction, reorganization from two business units into one, and some retrenchments.
"Core competences are intact, however, and we believe we are now optimally sized for the reduced revenue level and poised for the anticipated recovery", he continued in saying.
Nonetheless, the company had to implement 'some painful' restructuring including, retrenchments for the first time in its history in Switzerland and China. Escatec Switzerland was hardest hit by the recession. Various measures were taken, including work-time reduction, reorganization from two business units into one, and some retrenchments.
"Core competences are intact, however, and we believe we are now optimally sized for the reduced revenue level and poised for the anticipated recovery", he continued in saying.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments