Avnet Memec adopts new market strategy in UK

Distributor Avnet Memec has adopted a new business strategy. The new Vertical Market Strategy aims at "offering benefits to suppliers and customers by focusing Avnet Memec’s specialist resources".

“In the past, our Business Development Managers have been focused on specific supplier lines,” said Chris Shipway, UK Sales Director. “This move puts them back in the field, customer facing and responsible for specific vertical markets, in which they have 20+ years of experience.”



The vertical markets identified by Avnet Memec’s BDMs cover established UK markets, such as Audio/Video & Broadcast, Military/Aerospace and Industrial Automation, as well as emerging markets including Smart Metering, Solid State Lighting & Information, and Renewable Energy.



“This represents a subtle change for Avnet Memec,” continued Shipway: “Our BDMs are now directly responsible for demand creation and meeting their customers’ needs within their vertical markets.”



Mr Shipway believes that more efficient customer engagement is now essential for value-added distributors, due to the time-to-market and time-in-market pressures facing the industry: “By adopting a vertical market strategy, Avnet Memec’s BDMs, FSEs and FAEs will be better placed to have a more effective exchange of information, opening more customer doors.”