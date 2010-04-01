Keiichi Iwamoto to lead AMS subsidiary in Japan

The chip manufacturer austriamicrosystems has appointed Keiichi Iwamoto as new country manager Japan, based in Tokyo.

Keiichi Iwamoto, with more than 20 years of broad experience in sales management functions, joins from semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies Japan where he was the responsible senior sales manager.He will focus on consumer, industrial & automotive markets to accelerate revenue growth of austriamicrosystems’ innovative high performance standard products and customized analog IC solutions and will reinforce the distribution sales channel. As part of his role Iwamoto will drive the development of the Japanese organisation in line with company strategy and the rapid market acceptance of austriamicrosystems products in the region, a press release states.On joining austriamicrosystems, Mr Iwamoto commented, “Austriamicrosystems brings their world-class capabilities to exciting solutions for power management, mobile handsets, MP3 players, MEMS microphones, blood glucose measurement, automotive safety systems such as ESP, industrial sensor interfaces and a wide range of other applications. Customers in Japan want to see differentiation, quality and value and austriamicrosystems’ staff worldwide is totally dedicated in the pursuit of these goals.”Prior to Infineon, he worked as country manager for Actel Japan (US FPGA company) for 5 years and before that he was senior sales manager at Amkor Technologies Japan and sales manager at Rohm Electronics for more than 13 years.