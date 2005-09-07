Nordic PCB merger completed

The owners of the Swedish PCB firm RPC Teknik who was set into liquidation about a month ago, today September 7 2005 entered an agreement about selling all assets to another Swedish PCB firm Malmö Mönsterkort AB.

Through the synergy effects who comes in benefit for the businesses by the acquisition, both units are able to efficiently provide PCBs for the Swedish and the Nordic market.



By having a joint sales department the both units will serve the market on the same front. The manufacturing technology differs between the both unit so the the company will be able to offer to its customers a broad spectra of technology. Connected to this acquisition a new HAL- machine has been purchased so the company can now offer both leaded- and lead-free Hot Air Levelling(HAL) from both facilities.



The suppliers to the both companies were in several cases the same but have now only one purchase department to face, reported Malmö Mönsterkort to evertiq.



Malmö Mönsterkort AB is looking forward to an extended cooperation with its customers and suppliers.