Greenpeace targets Dell on breaking promise

Greenpeace activists unfurled banners this week outside the offices of Dell in Bangalore, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. The message around the world to Dell's founder and CEO: "Michael Dell: Drop the Toxics!"

Dell continues to use PVC vinyl plastic and brominated flame retardants (BFRs) in all its computers, despite promising to eliminate these toxic substances. The giant PC maker committed publicly to be off these chemicals by the end of 2009. Well the deadline has passed and anyone buying a Dell computer will be sadly disappointed by what is in the box, the environmental group states.



Greenpeace "want[s] the companies, including Dell, to take a proactive position to ensure that their commitments for PVC and BFR elimination end up in the European Union's RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances in electronics) Directive. That way all electronics makers will have to clean up".



"We want Dell to adopt a position on the RoHS Directive and advocate for it, as other leaders in the sector, like HP, Acer, Apple and Sony Ericsson, are already doing. Dell needs to play catch up", the group states.