Electronics Production | March 31, 2010
Note continues structural transformation
Sweden-based EMS-provider Note has undergone a major change in recent years. "From previously being a pure contract manufacturer, we have increasingly evolved into a specialist services provider and collaboration partner for our customers", says acting CEO Göran Jansson.
During 2009, the EMS-provider has made several major changes to its operations. The divestment of its operations at Skellefteå (Sweden)—ceased at the end of 2009—as affected by a Telecom customer decision to cease production of a significant product. Furthermore, the company completed the acqusition of the Ionote electronics plant, previously operated as a joint venture with an Asian partner (completed at year-end 2009).
"At the end of January 2010, I took up the Board’s challenge to become CEO and President of Note for an interim period. Even if demand did stabilize in the autumn, there are few signs of any quick economic recovery. Accordingly, my mission is focused primarily on the following segments", Göran Jansson states.
Lift volumes—continued concentration on future sales growth in the Nordic region. A sharpend focus on small and medium-sized customers in this segment. "We are also aware that nearly half of our Nordic customers have global operations. In order to grow, customers must offer their products on those markets that are growing. This driver means that more and more of our customers need to transfer their production to Asia", he states.
Cost savings—"We will intensify Note’s structural transformation. We need to increase capacity utilisation through the group. Activities that do not fit will be phased out. We will be increasing the clarity of the units and business we will concentrate on", he continues.
Quality enhancements—"We have already made a lot of progress in our key quality enhancement activities. We are now setting an even higher standard, and our ambition is to become the best in our market segment", the CEO states.
