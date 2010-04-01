SMT & Inspection | April 01, 2010
Nemotek invests in machinery from EV Group
Morocco-based wafer-level camera manufacturer Nemotek Technologie has placed a repeat order for EVG's bonding and UV nanoimprint lithography (UV-NIL) systems – the EVG520IS and IQ Aligner.
Nemotek will use these systems to address its production demands for CMOS image sensors and wafer-level optics that will be deployed in wafer-level cameras for mobile applications. This order marks a significant win for EVG as it paves the way for a long-term partnership with Nemotek – and further bolsters EVG's dominant position as the preferred bonding and UV-NIL equipment provider for wafer-level camera applications.
"Demand continues to rise for wafer-level cameras, and we are ramping up our production capabilities in order to meet our customers' needs. To support our production expansion efforts, we selected EV Group's wafer bonding and UV-NIL systems not only for their high-volume capabilities, but also for their support of our preferred wafer-level technology process," said Jacky Perdrigeat, chief executive officer of Nemotek Technologie.
Paul Lindner, executive technology director of EV Group, noted, "This opportunity to further support Nemotek's capacity needs is testament to the strength of our wafer-level solutions portfolio, which features field-proven, high-volume capabilities. We value the confidence Nemotek has placed in our wafer bonding, UV-NIL lens molding and aligned UV bonding technologies for their wafer-level camera applications, and look forward to opportunities to not only expand our relationship, but also forge collaborative ties in support of Nemotek's growth."
The EVG systems augment Nemotek's class 10 cleanroom, which already houses several EVG tools, including an EVG6200 bond aligner, a fully automated IQ Aligner UV-NIL system, an EVG520IS wafer bonder, and an EVG40NT metrology system.
The two new tools will be installed in phases with the two-bond chamber EVG520IS for CMOS image sensor manufacturing, to be completed this month. The second IQ Aligner UV-NIL system for micro-lens molding, bond alignment and UV bonding of micro-optics stacks will be installed later this year.
