RoHS compliance gives<br> small businesses a hard time

FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) in UK has warned that about 20 000 smaller businesses have to review their manufacturing and purchase plans to comply with the coming RoHS directive.

The RoHS-date is next year but the compliant work should be started a long time ago. This according to FSB's John Holbrow is not too easy. "This is a big problem, and the guidance from the government has been less than adequate", he said.



PCB manufacturer Graphic is one company which has started the compliance work. "Many of our customers believe they are exempt, but in a commercial chain there is a possibility someone else is not. This could have a knock on effect to everyone. If your customer or customer's customer has gone lead-free, you need to know and make sure that you are also able to comply", said Graphic's technical director Paul Comer.