ABB acquires semiconductor unit in CZ

ABB has agreed to acquire the semiconductor business of Polovodiče in the Czech Republic.

The additional production capacity for high-power semiconductors will help ABB to cope with the expected rising demand fueled by growth in renewable energy and efforts to improve energy efficiency.



Polovodiče has been making power semiconductors since the mid-1950s and had revenues in the low double-digit millions of US dollars, mostly from its power semiconductor activities.



Together with the semiconductor assets, about 200 employees will join ABB. The parties agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals.



ABB is already investing $150 million over three years to expand its semiconductor plant in Lenzburg, Switzerland. The acquisition will improve economies of scale at each facility and will increase flexibility of production and delivery.