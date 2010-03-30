Third Foxconn employee falls to death

An employee of Foxconn Technology Group in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen fell from a building to his death on Monday.

This was reported by Chinese Xing Huanet citing company sources and the police. This is the third such death this year. A male Foxconn worker fell to his death on Jan. 23 and another man died on March 11. The latest accident was due to sleep walk the source stated.