Silica extends Xilinx deal

Silica, an Avnet company, extends its distribution agreement with Xilinx to cover the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Austria and Switzerland.

This is a consequence of Avnets recent acquisition of Memec. Silica makes this move in order to strengthen its customer service. Silica already handles Xilinx in Central Europe. Microchip Technology also recently named Silica as its single source distributor in Europe. This was reported by Elektronik i Norden.