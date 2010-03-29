Sanmina-SCI opens unit in India

US based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI is opening a new manufacturing unit in Chennai, India.

The company has already recruited 1.500 employees and is expected to raise this number to 10.000 employees within five years. The unit is set to produce products worth $400-500 million annually, reports business-standard.



The Grand Opening Ceremony held on Sunday, March 28th, was attended by the Company's Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Jure Sola, President and COO Hari Pillai, Executive Vice President, South Asia Pacific, CT Chua and Vice-President and Managing Director for India, Kumaran Subramaniam.



The management team was joined by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labor Mr. T.M. Anbarasan, Mr. Andrew T Simkin, US Consul General, Chennai and many of the company's local employees, customers and suppliers.



Sanmina-SCI's investments and footprint in Tamil Nadu began in 2003, with the formation of the Chennai IT Center to support Sanmina-SCI's global IT systems. Manufacturing operations started with the signing of an MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for the acquisition of the Oragadam Campus in June 2007, in conjunction with the start up of operations at an interim location at the nearby MEPZ Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Today, Sanmina-SCI has moved all manufacturing operations to its new 100 acre Oragadam Campus.



"With our new state-of-the-art campus and well diversified customer base, Sanmina-SCI is positioned to fully capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in India. The formal opening of this facility is a great milestone in our continuing commitment to provide leading-edge technology services and cost competitive solutions to the important Indian market and to the entire sub-continent," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina-SCI.